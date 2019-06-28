Friday’s Weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. High 91

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Warm and muggy this morning with more patchy dense fog possible. Another slight chance for a few showers and thundershowers this afternoon with some brief heavy downpours. Otherwise, partly cloudy and very warm with temperatures in the lower 90s. The chance for rain will increase tomorrow starting as early as tomorrow morning with heavy rainfall once again possible. A wave of showers and thundershowers is expected early Saturday with a few more developing by Saturday afternoon. These showers will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. The chance for rain, especially during the afternoons will continue into early next week. July will start with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.