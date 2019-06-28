Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Today is shaping up to be a warm and sunny day in East Texas. Highs today will reach into the lower 90s with heat indices nearing the 100 degree mark. Overall, rain chances today are going to be pretty slim. Better chances for showers today exists out east in Louisiana, but we could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. We are currently included in a Marginal Risk(5%) for severe weather. If any storms do develop and become severe, it will be due to strong thunderstorm winds. Things quieting down this evening once we lose our daytime heating but showers and storms will quickly return overnight as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the northeast. Brief periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and a lot of lightning will be likely as this system moves in during the morning hours of Saturday. On and off showers and storms throughout the day on Saturday but that will at least keep the highs in the middle to upper 80s for the afternoon. We return to the typical summer pattern on Sunday, with scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. This pattern will remain throughout the remainder of the 7 day forecast with highs staying tame for the first week of July, in the upper 80s and lower 90s.