Exotic reptiles and pet show coming to Longview Exhibit Building
The H.E.R.P.S. Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show runs Saturday, June 29 through Sunday, June 30 at Maude Cobb. (KLTV File Photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 28, 2019 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 4:05 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Scaly and exotic animals will fill the Longview Exhibit Building this weekend.

Organizers spent Friday setting up for the H.E.R.P.S. Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show that runs Saturday, June 29 through Sunday, June 30.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the top breeders from all over the country and see the thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies, and more that will be available for purchase.

There will be an educational section for kids and adults to get up close and personal with some of the most exotic animals on the planet.

Food trucks will be set up both days. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. One-day passes are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12 years old, Two-day passes are $15 for adults and $8 for children 5-12 years old. Admission is free for children 4 years old and younger.

Tickets are available at the door or online.

Click here for more information about the show or click here to visit their Facebook page.

