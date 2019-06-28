Everest Rehabilitation Center cuts ribbon, brings 145 jobs to Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Adding 145 jobs to the local economy is always a good thing. The Everest Rehabilitation Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off the opening of Longview’s newest state of the art Rehab hospital. The $23 million facility has two gyms, a water treadmill, and 36 inpatient full-service bedrooms.
“Our facility is an acute care physical rehabilitation hospital. Our hospital is designed with a patient to come here with the need for three hours a day physical rehabilitation. You don’t just lay in bed around this physicality, this is a full blown hospital,” said Marc Sparks, President of Everest Rehabilitation Center.
Sparks gave a special thank you to the City of Longview for embracing this project and helping the hospital get set up with utilities.
The hospital is located at 701 East Loop 281 in Longview.
