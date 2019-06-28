ETX veterinarian sees increase in heartworm disease

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A parasite is causing some concern for an East Texas veterinarian.
Brennon Gurley finds out what pet owners should do to make sure they furry friends are protected.
Dr. Seth Shirey, Veterinarian, Starnes Animal Clinic, tells KLTV, It’s not something that happens overnight, but I mean it builds into a life-threatening problem.”
He says his clinic is seeing a high number of animals testing positive for heart worms.
“Dogs can have these heartworms for years without the owner knowing it. It is a problem in that the worm continues to multiply, little babies in the bloodstream floating around,” explains Dr. Shirey.
A simple mosquito bite is unleashing a deadly parasite that is spreading to our pets and often times can go undetected without displaying any symptoms.
Experts say both dogs and cats can be exposed to heartworms however dogs are more at risk.
“Heartworms are real and we can’t see them and yes it happens slowly, but it kills more dogs probably than other thing else I see and it’s preventable.”
Animal doctors says the recent weather is to blame for the disease becoming more rampant.
“These mosquitoes I mean just this time of year are just everywhere. With this wet weather, all these puddles, we’re going to have a bad mosquito year,” adds Shirey.
Shirey says the best way to keep your pet from coming in contact with the fatal disease is with simple prevention. “You could save their life. Because if you catch heartworm disease before it has caused heart failure you can potentially treat it, kill all the adult worms , kill all the baby worms, and cure your dog with no long term issue,” says Shirey.
He recommends getting your furry friends tested at least twice a year for heartworms if they are currently not on heartworm prevention.
“I say this cautiously because vaccines are truly important especially as a puppy,” explains Shirey.
Shirey encourages pet owners to follow preventive measures because treatment for heartworms can cost you hundreds of dollars.
