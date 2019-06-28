DPS: Car struck, killed pedestrian on State Highway 31 west of Athens

A car struck and killed a person who had been crossing State Highway 31 west of Athens late Tuesday night.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the fatal auto-pedestrian incident at about 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.
The preliminary crash report shows that the crash occurred on SH 31 about a half mile west of Athens. Chloee Alyssa Raley, 20, of Athens, was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart west on SH 31 in the right lane when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who had walked from the center of SH 31 into the right lane.
Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The person’s body was taken to American Forensics in Mesquite.
According to the press release, the victim’s next of kin have not been notified yet.
