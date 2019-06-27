Upshur Rural Electric experiencing large outage after delivery point loses power

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Thousands of Upshur Cooperative Corporation customers are without power after a delivery point lost power.
According to their outage map, Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is reporting about 6,644 customers are without power. At one point, more than 10,000 customers were without power.
The corporation reported power is coming back up throughout their area. They reported at about 4:10 p.m. they were experiencing an outaged caused by a SWEPCO delivery point losing power in Diana.
URECC reported the power they provide is not produced by the corporation but bought from producers and delivered through SWEPCO transmission lines. They said this signifies that if SWEPCO is experiencing problems with their lines then URECC experiences problems as well.
URECC said with all the heavy storms this season, power companies are not only working to restore power lines but to also repair trees and power poles that have been damaged.
