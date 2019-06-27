Suspect in Marshall ATV park shooting indicted on murder charge

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A suspect in a fatal shooting at a Marshall ATV park has been indicted.
Richard Blayne Anderson, 23, of Beckville, was indicted June 12 in a Harrison County courtroom. He is charged with murder. Anderson is suspected of fatally shooting Stacey Keith Carr, 25, of Panola County.
On April 1, 2018 Carr’s body was found in a wooded area near a Marshall ATV park with apparent gunshot wounds. Anderson was found in a truck, parked nearby, asleep. A .40 caliber pistol was recovered at the scene.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office learned that earlier in the evening, the two had been involved in a confrontation. At the time of the incident, HCSO said Carr confronted Anderson after hearing that Anderson allegedly assaulted Carr’s ex-girlfriend.
“The alleged suspect then retrieved a pistol and allegedly shot the victim multiple times during the fight,” a news release from the department stated.
