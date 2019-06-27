Residents in Kaufman County still rebuilding, recovering one month after EF-2 tornado

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Residents in Kaufman County, primarily near Cedar Creek Country Club, were still hard at work repairing and rebuilding their homes one month after an EF-2 tornado swept through the area.
Apparent to anyone visiting the area is that lakefront properties were hardest hit by the tornado on May 30. However, where tree limbs, fences, and parts of rooftops once were is now covered in building materials as the repair effort gets underway.
Another clear sign that the recovery effort is still underway: large burning brush piles. Residents have taken to burning wood and debris torn off and kicked up by the storm.
“Time, passage of time. You can’t rush anything,” one homeowner said of the recovery process. " It’s a matter of having the patience to keep the hope that something is going to return to the way you remember it. You can’t expect something overnight. It’s just been a long, drawn-out ordeal, but we’ve managed to keep our wits and patience about us, and it’s slowly getting back to normal."
A preliminary report from the National Weather Service shows that an EF-2 Tornado hit the area surrounding the Cedar Creek Country Club near Mabank. Twenty-five homes were damaged, and four of those homes were destroyed.
One person suffered a minor injury as a result of the storm, and according to officials, they are expected to be okay.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.