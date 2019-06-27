Power knocked out for thousands as thunderstorms pop up in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As several East Texas towns had a line thunderstorms pass through Wednesday evening, rain came down heavily for awhile and lightning knocked power out in several locations.
In the Longview area, SWEPCO is reporting 4,391 customers without power; Henderson has seven, while Marshall has eight. Power outages are being reported all the way over to Shreveport as a result of the storms that swept through this evening.
Among Oncor customers, about 40 are without power in the Tyler area. Between Whitehouse and Troup, there are 28 outages being reported. In the Kemp area, 52 are without electricity at the moment. Oncor hopes to have everyone restored by 10 p.m.
Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative is reporting 22 outages as of 8:10 p.m.
Wood County Electric Cooperative is reporting just a few outages, including six in Wood County and one in Van Zandt County.
Wondering when you can expect your power to be restored? Check the maps below.
