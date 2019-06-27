Political analyst Greta Van Susteren joins Good Morning East Texas Thursday for debate recap

Van Susteren is Gray TV’s chief political analyst

Pictured is Greta Van Susteren, Gray News Media's chief political analyst. (Source: Austin Sandy, KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier | June 26, 2019 at 11:35 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 11:36 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - On Wednesday night, 10 democrats participated in the first Democratic debate as they begin seek the democratic nomination for the presidential primary leading up to the 2020 election. Topics in the debate ranged from the economy, climate change, and equal pay between the sexes.

Gray TV Chief Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren will share her take on the debate Thursday morning on Good Morning East Texas. She will also tell you what to watch for in the second round of debates when Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will be on the stage with eight other participants.

Participating in the first round debate were:

Cory Booker

Bill de Blasio

Julian Castro

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Jay Inslee

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Tim Ryan

Elizabeth Warren

A second debate will take place on Thursday night with the remaining ten hopefuls, a lineup which includes Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders.

