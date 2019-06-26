East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Now that the storms have weakened and are just about gone, we are looking for fair to partly cloudy skies overnight tonight. Partly Cloudy skies are likely Thursday and Friday with just a very slight chance for any PM rain to occur. Over the weekend, and into early next week, scattered afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers will be possible with about a 30% chance each day. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are likely during this time as well. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather here in East Texas through the middle part of next week. Temperatures should remain in the lower 70s for lows and in the lower 90s for highs through the next 7 days.