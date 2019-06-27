Longview’s Newgate Mission to host gallery night featuring art by Ruby Floyd

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Newgate Mission is hosting a gallery night Thursday to showcase art by a well-known member of the Newgate community.
Ruby Floyd died in May. She was well known around the mission for her presence and her paintings. Floyd used to say her paintings “sold like hotcakes”, according to Newgate Executive Director Hollie Bruce.
Now the people who own those paintings are loaning them to Newgate for Thursday’s gallery night. The art show runs from 4;30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. It will be at the Newgate Mission at 207 South Mobberly in Longview.
Floyd was part of the mission’s Healing Arts Program founded by Longview artist Anup Bhandari. Floyd was the first portrait he painted of some of the people served by Newgate. He says it was her portrait that inspired the book “The Faces of Newgate.”
The book features Bhandari’s portraits — each one accompanied by the person’s story in their own handwriting.
The gallery night is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted. Books and arts and crafts will be on sale.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.