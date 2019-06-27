EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another warm, muggy start to the day with partly cloudy skies by afternoon. A very slight chance for one or two isolated showers and thundershowers this afternoon, mostly in Deep East Texas. Many places will see a break in the rainfall today and tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s today and the lower 90s tomorrow with light south and southwesterly winds. More clouds heading into the weekend and chances for rain will be back by Saturday afternoon. A wave of tropical moisture is expected to move onto the Texas coast and should bring more of the scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers to East Texas. The chance for rain will continue into early next week, keeping high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.