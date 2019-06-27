More than 150 horses seized in Camp County raid

CAMP COUNTY (KLTV) - More than 150 horses are being seized Thursday during a raid in Camp County.
The seizure is expected to go on for several hours, as many of the horses are roaming the property.
Officials say the owner of the facility - whose identity has not been released at this time - was arrested, charged with animal cruelty and has since bonded out of jail.
The search took place at a heavily-wooded, 45-acre property off of County Road 3324. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office conducted the raid, along with the Humane Society of the United States and Safe Haven Equine Rescue.
A variety of horse breeds were kept at the location, which served as an equine rescue facility, according to Camp County Sheriff Alan McCandless. Shetland ponies, miniature horses, donkeys and draft horses were all found on the property.
Rescuers observed that many of the animals were emaciated, had damage to their hooves and a meager food supply.
