Longview optometrist explains why looking cool isn’t the only reason for National Sunglasses Day

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - They do more than just make you look cool; sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful ultraviolent rays, according to a Tyler optometrist.
Thursday is National Sunglasses Day. KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke to a Longview optometrist about the benefits of wearing sunglasses for your eye’s long-term health.
“UV radition can cause skin cancers, but it can also cause cateracts and macular degeneration,” said Dr. August Wallace. “And changes to the front of your eyes like pelectular. And we want to make sure we protect your eyes just like your skin by wearing UV protection.”
Wallace said that the FDA requires a UV-400 protection. Howeever, protection fades over time, and Wallace recommends getting your favorite sunglasses checked every few years.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.