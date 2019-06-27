Lake Murvaul to host water safety, CPR class

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials at Lake Murvaul will host a water safety and CPR class Thursday night.
The class will start at 6 p.m. at the lake pavilion. It’s free to the public.
“We’ll cover all kinds of water safety. CPR. What to do in case of a drowning. What not to do. So we’d like for everybody to come out and participate in that,” said Eric Pellham, president of the Panola County Freshwater Supply District No. 1, which oversees Lake Murvaul.
It’s part of an effort to increase safety on the lake where Garrison High School student Brandon Tenison drowned earlier this month.
Earlier this week, Pellham told KLTV they are looking at a new configuration of the public swimming area that would include taking it from a maximum of about 8 feet deep to about 6 feet deep. The proposal includes bringing the swimming area in and widening it along the shore.
A life jacket loaner program is already being offered at the lake.
