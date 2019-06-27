Kilgore Public Library displays NASA exhibit celebrating moon landing, other missions

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - July 20, will mark 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing. The Kilgore Public Library’s new exhibit celebrates that mission as well as other important moments in NASA’s history.
The exhibit features items on loan from the Johnson Space Center, as well as some memorabilia and items from personal collections of library patrons.
On Friday, a panel of former NASA employees will be at the library to discuss the different aspects of the jobs they did for the space agency. The group includes employees who worked for NASA during the Apollo 11 mission. The panel discussion starts at 6 p.m.
“One of them helped design the Apollo spacesuit. Some of them are payload specialists, communications specialists, flight controllers -- a variety of different positions within NASA,” said Kaitlyn de Graffenried, the technical service and programming coordinator for the Kilgore Public Library.
