Longview police searching for suspects in shooting that injured juvenile

Longview police are asking for help identifying the suspects in a shooting that injured one person. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 27, 2019 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 5:13 PM

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview police are asking for help identifying the suspects in a shooting that injured one person.

Police say that person was a juvenile who showed up at a Longview hospital sometime after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a private vehicle.

The shooting happened at a car wash in the 1600 block of Mobberly Avenue in South Longview. Police say the victim was sitting in a car when he was shot in the arm. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was released to his parents about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Longview police are asking for help identifying the suspects in a shooting that injured one person. (Source: Jamey Boyum, KLTV)
