Longview police searching for suspects in shooting that injured juvenile

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview police are asking for help identifying the suspects in a shooting that injured one person.
Police say that person was a juvenile who showed up at a Longview hospital sometime after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a private vehicle.
The shooting happened at a car wash in the 1600 block of Mobberly Avenue in South Longview. Police say the victim was sitting in a car when he was shot in the arm. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was released to his parents about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.