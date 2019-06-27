Harrison County grand jury indicts man accused of killing wife

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Longview man has been indicted on a murder charge by a Harrison County grand jury.
Billy Ray Marsh, 46, was indicted on June 12. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 9.
Marsh was arrested on March 29 after his wife, Keyocea Marsh, 40, was found dead. According to the sheriff’s office, they received a 911 call reporting a deceased person was found at 3300 Lansing Switch lot 145. Keyocea’s body was found at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says Marsh turned himself in to authorities the same day.
