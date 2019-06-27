Gift of Love: Robin

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - No matter her situation, Robin, 13, refuses to let the colors of her world fade.
At Pottery Cafe Tyler, Robin was able to show us her deep passion for art. She’s been creating her own works of art since she was a young child.
“I usually draw. I make art up in my safe spot in my room," said Robin.
The young teen said her talents are where they are today with the help of teachers in school and her own natural abilities.
“I’m very big on just looking at something and just drawing it,” Robin said. “I have this giant poster board and it has lips. On the background it has zentangles and dripping paint. It looks pretty neat!”
Unlike many children her age, Robin navigates the world alone. As a child of the foster care system, she’s watched all her siblings go on to be adopted.
“It kind of sucks to see them happy and you’re still stuck in the same system since day one,” said Robin.
She describe adoption as, “heartwarming,” and something she can’t wait to happen for herself.
“I think it’ll maybe be a life-changing event,” said Robin.
Until then, Robin uses art as a source of freedom.
“It gets your mind off your troubles and you get to create beautiful out of the angry or beautiful out of stress,” said Robin. “Then you just look at it and you’re like wow I really did that.”
Like some of the most distinguished artists, wise beyond her years, she is optimistic some out there will see the masterpiece she sees in herself.
“I’m not perfect but I’m me and that should be good enough,” said Robin.
As the great Vincent Van Gogh once said, " what is done in love, is done well."
Robin is confident she will be able to provide something beautiful to the family who takes her in.
For more information on how to adopt Robin or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us or ebazaldua@kltv.com.
