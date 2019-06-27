East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening hours, mainly over the southern 1/2 of East Texas. As was the case yesterday, once the sun sets, the rain should end quickly. We should see a similar situation on Friday across the area. On Saturday morning, it appears that an outflow-boundary will move into the Eastern sections of East Texas during the morning hours, increasing rain chances then, but coming down during the late afternoon/evening hours as the boundary weakens. Sunday we are looking for a partly cloudy sky and, once again, afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers to form. Monday should be partly cloudy with only a few PM showers/thundershowers. Increasing clouds and rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday, then on Independence Day, partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely with a 30% chance for PM showers and/or thundershowers.