East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
These are from the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett. All feeder steers and heifers finished 4 to 6 dollars lower, and some plainer cattle that were hard to place finished up to 10 dollars lower.
Slaughter cows showed to end 4 dollars higher and slaughter bulls ended 6 dollars higher.
The livestock market says many packer buyers came out to secure inventory ahead of next week’s July 4th holiday shutdown.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay traded mostly steady on light to moderate movement.
Farmers in north, central and east Texas are up to 3 weeks behind getting into their fields due to rains and flooding. But a small harvesting window has opened up in the panhandle and southern regions.
