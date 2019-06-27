Clean-up, recovery continues month after tornado hits Kaufman County

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Severe storm season is wrapping up in East Texas, but those hit by the destructive tornadoes it produced are continuing to recover.
This week marks one month since and EF-2 tornado tore through parts of Kaufman County, specifically the Cedar Creek Country Cub area. 25 homes were damaged, and four of those homes were destroyed.
Nail by nail and one piece of material at a time, residents and construction crews are working to get things back to normal.
"It's a matter of having the patience to keep hoping that something is going to return to the way you remember it,” says Anthony Mercer, whose grandmother’s home was damaged. “You can't expect something overnight."
For many the cleanup is a matter of roof repairs and burning through the large piles of brush still left behind. For some of those hit hardest, work has yet to begin.
Thankfully, many homes show signs of improvement. Bill Minnat’s home was destroyed while he and his wife took shelter in a closet, and now family members have advice for other homeowners.
"You need to be aware of what's going on,” says Bill Minnat, whose father’s home was destroyed. “I think anyone that builds a home in Texas should build some kind of room that's really secure against weather."
There were no deaths due to the may storm, but one resident in the area injured his hand. We spoke with his wife today who says he is doing just fine.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.