Cass County man pleads guilty to charges in child porn case

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Cass County man has pleaded guilty to two charges in a child porn case.
Colton Ray Adams appeared Thursday in a federal court in Marshall. Adams pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography.
He was arrested in September following a grand jury indictment that alleged he created and distributed pornographic images of children. According to the indictment, Adams coerced two pubescent girls into posing in graphic positions for pictures and video.
Sentencing is expected to come at a later date.
