Affidavit: Nacogdoches County homeowner helps disarm machete-wielding burglary suspect

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old-man Wednesday night after he allegedly broke into a home on County Road 521 and used a machete to attack the person who found him hiding in a bathroom.
The victim and another man fought back, according to an arrest affidavit.
Edgar Joel Roberts, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and a second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge.
Collectively, Roberts’ bond amount has been set at $45,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, NCSO deputies responded to a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1400 block of CR 521.
When the deputies got to the scene, they detained Roberts.
The homeowner told the NCSO deputies that he had gotten word that Roberts had gone into his house and hadn’t come out, the affidavit stated. The homeowner and his employer arrived on the scene after the sheriff’s office had been notified.
The victim told the deputies he found Roberts hiding in a bathroom, the affidavit stated.
“According to the victim, the defendant displayed a machete and came at the victim with the machete raised and in an aggressive manner,” the affidavit stated.
At that point, the homeowner and Robert allegedly fought over the machete. The victim told the NCSO deputies that he suffered a cut on his right hand during the struggle, the affidavit stated.
Then the homeowner and his employer managed to get the machete away from Roberts, who allegedly continued fighting them.
“An intense fight went on for several minutes between the men,” a press release from the sheriff’s office stated.
During the struggle, a neighbor called 911 to inform dispatch of what was occurring, the press release stated.
When the NCSO deputy who obtained the arrest warrant arrived on the scene, the homeowner and his employer had wrestled Roberts to the floor of the back porch, and they were detaining him.
Roberts was arrested at the scene and taken to the emergency room of a Nacogdoches hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Later, he was taken to the county jail, the affidavit stated.
