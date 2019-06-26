East Texas rainfall hinders hay harvest, displaces wildlife

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wet spring is impacting crops and wildlife in East Texas. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with Gregg County Ag Extension Agent Randy Reeves about the negative impacts too much water can have on agriculture.
“For our ag folks here, beef and forage producers in particular, it’s going to, if it hasn’t already, messed up their hay season because it’s going to throw it off,” Reeves said. “It’s going to be too wet to go in there and cut and bale hay. We’re probably getting ready for out second cutting coming up. It’s just part of farm life I guess. You deal with the weather, but hopefully it’s not going to throw it off too bad.”
