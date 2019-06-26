WEBXTRA: Tyler Police purchases drone to help in searches for missing children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department recently purchased a new, state-of-the-art drone with help from Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers funded the $3,500 purchase.
Officials with the Tyler Police Department said Wednesday that the drone will most be used in searches for missing children.
The drone has a four-mile radius, and the officers who operate have to remain in light-of-sight view of the drone at all times. The drone has the capability to record video and send it back to the police department.
We’ll have more on this later.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.