Sulphur Springs police searching for suspect who shot out windows of multiple businesses

SULPHUR SPRINGS (KLTV) - Police in Sulphur Springs are searching for a suspect accused of shooting out the windows of several businesses.
The Sulphur Springs Police Department posted a photo Wednesday asking for help locating a vehicle believed to be involved in the crimes. It was seen at one of the locations impacted.
Police say the incidents occurred on June 22 through June 24. They believe a suspect shot out the windows using BB guns.
To provide information on the case, contact Det. Jason Reneau 903-885-7602 or Crime Stoppers 903-885-2020.
