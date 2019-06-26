Sulphur Springs police investigating robbery at gas station

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a gas station Monday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, at approximately 5:55 a.m. on June 24, the One Stop Shamrock in the 400 block of West Industrial was robbed by a black male with dreadlocks wearing a mask covering his face.
If anyone has information regarding this offense, please contact Lt. Rusty Stillwagoner with the Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-885-7602 or call Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.
