Sandwich shop, gelato cafe coming to Old Jacksonville Highway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Plans are in the works for a second Which Wich in Tyler, along with a gelato shop owned by the same company.
A sign advertising Which Wich and Paciugo Gelato Caffe stands in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Highway.
Which Wich currently has a first location in Tyler in the Village at Cumberland Park.
According to its website, Paciugo offers assorted cups and cones of gelato, along with shakes and coffees.
According to reports online, Which Wich purchased the Paciugo company in 2018.
A spokesperson for the company’s Guest Relations Department said dates are never final or set in stone, but the combination business should be open by late September.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.