Runoff election for Tyler City Council seat; candidates urge residents to get to the polls

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A runoff election will decide who will be the newest Tyler City Councilmember.
The election for the district three seat is between candidates Shirley McKellar and Pamela Phoenix.
The runoff is being held because neither candidate received most of the votes in the May election. Now, both candidates are emphasizing the importance of the voting during a runoff and again sharing with voters why each believes they are right for the spot.
“I thank all of the city council persons who have already served in northwest Tyler,” says McKellar. “But it’s time for us to go to the next level. McKellar has the ability, and the knowledge and the know-how, and knows the people not only in Texas but across this nation that can help to take us to this next level.”
When it comes to her opponent, Phoenix says she’s the person that is here to help the community transition.
“We have been left behind,” says Phoenix. “There are some things that we need as a community. Growth, infrastructure and the type of things that I have been talking about on my platform and I am the only person that can initiate that change.”
Polls open at 7 am on Saturday, June 29.
Residents can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones Boshears Elementary School, and TJ Austin Elementary School in Tyler.
