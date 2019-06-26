Partly cloudy with a chance for rain. High 88

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy skies today. Warm and muggy with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s this afternoon. A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and once again, brief heavy downpours will be possible. Partly cloudy, warm and humid into the end of the work week. Temperatures will be warming into the lower 90s both Thursday and Friday afternoons. A very slight chance for rain Friday afternoon and the chances for rain will gradually increase through the weekend with better chances by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be near 90 degrees. Slight chances for rain along with warm, humid conditions will continue into next week.