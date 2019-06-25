East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next several days, only scattered showers/thundershowers are forecast during the afternoon/evening hours. In these cases, most will stay dry. The best chances for the PM showers/thundershowers will be Wednesday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs in the lower 90s through the next 7 days and fairly high humidity values will make it feel much warmer out there. Just take it easy if you are working outdoors. Lows should remain in the lower 70s. No severe weather is forecast, however, a few storms today may become strong to severe. Once the sun sets, the chances diminish quickly.