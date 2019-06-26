One person shot in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Police have confirmed a person has been shot in Longview.
Police said the shooting happened between 5:20 and 5:30 p.m.
According to Longview police, the victim was transported in a private vehicle to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said witnesses are not being cooperative at this point.
Other details, including where the shooting occurred, are limited at this time. KLTV will update the story with any new information we receive.
