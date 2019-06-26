More than 1,300 without power in Kilgore

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A power outage is impacting more than 1,000 customers in the Kilgore area on Wednesday.
According to the Kilgore Police Department, the east side of Kilgore in the area of Stone, Pentecost and Green Hills is experiencing a power outage. Online outage may shows about 1,366 SWEPCO customers are without power.
Kilgore police say SWEPCO estimates the power should be restored at about 2:30 p.m.
At this time, it is unknown what has caused the outage.
Customers can check on the latest outage numbers here.
