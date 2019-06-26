Kids learn importance of budgeting, saving money during financial education camps

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s never too early to learn how to save money, or how to make the most of a buck.
Altra Federal Credit Union in Tyler hosted its first day of Cash Camp and Money Smart Camp for kids 8 to 12-years-old. Topics include money basics like budgeting, and the importance of saving, spending, and sharing.
“Really, these are life skills that kids are going to use the rest of their lives,” said Tony Beyer, financial literacy coordinator with Altra.
The free classes teach children at a young age different financial concepts by incorporating hands-on learning experiences.
"Both the responses we’ve gotten from parents and campers has been really, really positive,' Beyer added. “Stories from the parents, where they’re taking their kids grocery shopping and they’re looking at the prices, breaking things down.”
“Well, I really like it, and you earn a little bit of cash out of it," said Adam Norman, whose attending the camp for second year. “And I just like going to it, because it’s a fun program for kids."
Cash Camp and Money Smart Camp will be offered on June 26 - 27 at their office, located at 2815 W SW Loop 323.
