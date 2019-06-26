Health officials offering free HIV testing in Longview Thursday

DSHS is partnering with Greater Than AIDS and Walgreens to encourage people to help stop the HIV epidemic by getting tested on National HIV Testing Day. Walgreens is offering free testing at 43 stores in 14 cities around Texas from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 27. There is also a list of providers that perform free or reduced-cost testing in more than 40 Texas cities at http://www.dshs.texas.gov/hivstd/testing. Or ask your health care provider for an HIV test during your next visit.