Former Hopkins County JP clerk pleads guilty to tampering with government documents

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Hopkins County clerk for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 has been sentenced to 270 days in prison for tampering with governmental documents.
Lettie Delores Mosqueda Jasso pleaded guilty on June 25 to five counts of tampering with governmental records.
She was arrested in August 2018 in Natchitoches, Louisiana. According to Hopkins County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer, warrants were issued for Jasso’s arrest after discrepancies were found during a regular internal office audit of court records.
Jasso was sentenced by Hopkins County Judge Eddie Northcutt to 270 days in prison for one count and 10 years of probation for the other four.
