Crews extinguish fire at Gladewater home

GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KLTV) - No one was injured in a Wednesday fire in Gladewater.
Gladewater Fire Department says crews were called to the fire on Melba Avenue where smoke was spotted by an off-duty fire captain.
Clarksville City/Warren City Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with the fire. The Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene.
No one was home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported, according to GFD. The American Red Cross is providing aid to the family.
