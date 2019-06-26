City council approves Frontier Airline lease at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will soon have a new resident, of sorts. The city council approved a lease offered to Frontier Airlines as part of its service out of the Tyler Pounds airport.
The lease covered details like the cost of renting space in the airport, as well as landing fees associated with it. Frontier Airlines would probably want to remodel the leased area inside Tyler Pounds, Dickson added; this would include ticket counter space, the queuing space, and the baggage conveyor system.
“It just kind of lays out all of the requirements that we have for them as operating out of our airport,” said Davis Dickson, airport manager at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
Funding for the airport’s master plan, which includes a look into the future involving security, airfield expansion, terminal improvements, and evaluating pavement was also approved on Wednesday.
Dickson added that the airport has seen a drop in ticket prices, and increase air traffic; sign that could mean the airport’s master plan was successfully carried out.
“You’ll see a growth in that commercial air service, but also I see potential for maybe a flight school, expanded freight service, more development for corporate aircraft.
“We can be proactive in how we maintain our airport, plus how we can be proactive in setting it up to be an economic development tool,” Dickson added.
The master plan is updated every 10 to 12 years.
