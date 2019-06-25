VIDEO: Oklahoma woman allegedly shoots at, sets home on fire

DEL CITY, OK (KLTV) - An Oklahoma woman was arrested after allegedly firing gunshots and eventually throwing a lit towel into a home, and it was all caught on camera.
According to the Del City Fire Department, on Monday, June 10, at approximately 2:45 pm, the Del City Fire Department responded to numerous 911 calls of a house fire at 2317 Becker Place.
Fire crews arriving on the scene found a one-story home with fire coming from the garage with flame impinging on the home immediately to the north. Crews battled the protect the adjacent home then began knocking down the fire on the building, which was confirmed to be condemned.
Crews worked to advance into the building to search for any possible victims and extinguish the remaining fire. During the search, crews found a full basement with 8 feet of water from a previous water pipe rupture. This posed a serious safety risk to the firefighters on scene, who had entered in full black-out conditions, could have easily fallen down the stairs to the basement full of water. Knowing this was a condemned home, fire investigators were requested to the scene
The fire department said during their investigation while questioning witnesses, fire investigators discovered that there was an on-going conflict between neighbors of the house of origin and another neighbor. A video surveillance system was noticed on a nearby residence and investigators asked the homeowner if they could view the video footage to determine if anyone was seen near the house at the time of the fire. The homeowner eventually gave consent for investigators to take her password-secured video recorder. With the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Computer Forensic Division, investigators were able to retrieve video from the surveillance system recorder showing that the fire was intentionally set.
The video showed Annie Durham, 59, allegedly firing gunshots into the home before throwing a lit towel through a door of the home. Durham was arrested without incident on Monday, June 17, 2019, around 11:30 am. She is charged with second-degree arson as well as discharge of a firearm into a dwelling.
