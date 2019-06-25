Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a mix of clouds and sunshine for this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the middle to upper 80s. Overnight we will remain on the dry side but more rain is coming for Tuesday. Right now it looks like the best chance of seeing rain tomorrow is going to be in the late morning to early afternoon. That rain is going to stick around for most of the day so pack along the umbrella. Rain chances decrease and temperatures will increase to the upper 80s to low 90s on Wednesday. For Thursday and Friday, we are going to keep small rain chances in the forecast but it does look like we will start to see more widespread clearing of the clouds and rain. For the weekend, temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly sunny skies but similar to the end of the work week we are keeping slight rain chances.