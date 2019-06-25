Smith County residents could face potential tax increase

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Residents in Smith County may have to pay more taxes.
In this morning’s Smith County Commissioners meeting, it seemed the only way the county’s needs could be met is by potentially asking taxpayers for more money.
"We're not doing wants here, these are needs," Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix says.
A lot was asked of the county’s pockets this morning.
In Smith County Commissioners Court, Sheriff Larry Smith asked for more money to hire more law enforcement officers, jailers, and dispatchers.
“Emergency services should be number one, and E.S.D 1 and 2 should be number one on the list of what taxpayers should be paying for,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says.
And while the commissioners seemed to agree, there are other departments with the same financial obligations, road and bridge especially.
“The majority of the calls I get about our roads and even with the huge lick we hit this year, we are still not where we need to be,” Smith County Commissioner Jeff Warr says. To try and accommodate the needs of both the Sheriff’s Office and the road and bridge department, County Judge Nathaniel Moran suggested a county-wide tax increase.
“I would rather pay more in taxes if it meant the improvement of the roads and bridges and it gave us more protection from the sheriff’s department,” taxpayer Cecilia says.
To a taxpayer under the age of 65 in a $200,000 home, the estimated increase would value around $15 a year.
“For good law enforcement, for enforcement Smith County deserves and needs, I would play the 3 quarter-cent tax in a heartbeat,” Sheriff Smith says.
The Smith County Commissioners will continue to work through several budget options in next week’s public meeting, to accommodate what they believe is best for the taxpayers.
