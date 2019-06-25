Rain, humidity plague tomato gardeners

Last week a gardener from Zavalla called to ask why her tomatoes had a curling, cupped leaves near the top. Commonly, this is from using a broad-leafed herbicide in your garden. The worst case of this that I’ve heard of happened years ago. A couple new to gardening was sold a “weed and feed” product that was supposed to both fertilize their garden and reduce weeds. Don’t ever do this to your garden or you will have a disaster. Weed and feeds are made for your lawn and should only be used in a lawn.