East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a bumpy night Sunday night and early Monday morning, we are looking for a fairly quiet remainder of our night tonight. Tomorrow, however, an upper-level disturbance should move across East Texas, mainly late morning and into the evening hours, allowing more showers and thunderstorms in our area. There is a chance that some of these could become strong/severe, especially during the afternoon hours, so we will be watching them for you. Best chances for storms will be areas of East Texas south of Interstate 20. For the remainder of the 7 day period, we are looking for very slight chances for PM showers and/or thundershowers. Best chances, at this time, appear to be on Sunday afternoon. Low temperatures should remain in the lower 70s and highs should be in the upper 80s through Wednesday, then into the lower 90s Thursday through early next week. Light southerly winds are likely as well through this entire period.