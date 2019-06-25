Linemen work to catch up on utility work following East Texas storms

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Just when linemen get the power back on it seems another storm pops up that knocks it out again, keeping crews from doing their regular duties.
Although SWEPCO is concerned about how power poles will fare in over-saturated ground, they have been able to catch up enough to fill work orders that have been postponed for weeks.
North of Gilmer, a crew was putting in a power pole which had been delayed, but discovered a tree limb had fallen on a line cutting power to the house. They were able to restore power to the home.
Linemen will continue catching up on delayed work, but are prepared to respond to power outages due to storms or fallen trees.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.