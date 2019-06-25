Kids Club gives free veggies at Rose City Farmers Market

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 25, 2019 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 3:23 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Rose City Farmers Market launches its’ Veggie Kids Club this

Saturday, June 29th. Children ages 4-10 register and receive a free lunch bag and $2 to spend on

fresh produce. Every week the kids can return to the market with their lunch bag and receive

another $2 to spend on produce.

Children getting to select the produce they want to


Rose City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, at 302 S. Broadway Ave. in

downtown Tyler. The bright red signs and colorful tents are set up just a half-block north of

Front Street.

