Greek tomato salad by Mama Steph

East Texas Kitchen: Greek Salad by Mama Steph
By Stephanie Frazier | June 25, 2019 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 1:05 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This delicious salad is packed with delicious flavors that combine perfectly to make the perfect side for your cookouts this summer.

Greek tomato salad by Mama Steph

Ingredients:

1 pint of cherry or grape tomatoes, washed and cut in half

1/2 of a medium-sized red onion, sliced very thinly (note: I like to “pickle” the onion by soaking the slices in 1/2 cup red wine vinegar for 20 minutes and then draining them prior to use)

1 cucumber, peeled and then sliced into half-rounds

1 cup halved or sliced kalamata olives (sub regular black olives if you don’t find kalamata olives near the pickles)

1/2 to 3/4 cup crumbled Feta (for those who don’t like Feta, use small cubes of fresh mozzarella)

Dressing:

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

juice of 1/2 large lemon

teaspoon of dried oregano, or tablespoon of chopped fresh oregano

1/4 cup olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

Combine the salad ingredients in large salad bowl, and toss gently. Mix the dressing ingredients in a small bowl, whisking with a fork to combine well. Pour over the salad, and then gently toss to distribute it evenly. Keep refrigerated. Enjoy!

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.