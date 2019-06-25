East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through the early evening hours across portions of East Texas. Many of us will stay dry, but some will get these cooling downpours. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threat form any storms that move into your area...if they do at all. Over the next several days, only scattered showers/thundershowers are forecast during the afternoon/evening hours. In these cases, most will stay dry. Highs in the lower 90s through the next 7 days and fairly high humidity values will make it feel much warmer out there. Just take it easy if you are working outdoors. Lows should remain in the lower 70s. No severe weather is forecast, however, a few storms today may become strong to severe. Once the sun sets, the chances diminish quickly.